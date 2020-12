Wind tunnel tests will help design future Army tiltrotor aircraft



Source: aviationweek.com



After more than three years in development, a team of U.S. Army researchers and industry partners completed the construction of a testbed that will help to inform the design of future Army rotorcraft. The team plans to test the TiltRotor Aeroelastic Stability Testbed, or TRAST in a massive wind tunnel at the NASA Langley Research Center to gauge the effectiveness of modern tiltrotor stability models. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NASA, Cher Tags: Army