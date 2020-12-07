New geological findings from eastern Fennoscandia add new dimensions to the history of European ice

Added: 07.12.2020 17:41 | 9 views | 0 comments

In Finland, the majority of the glacial and warm interval records have been interpreted to represent only the last, Weichselian, glacial cycle that took place 11,700-119,000 years ago. Researchers have now revised the crucial part of the existing stratigraphic documentation in southern Finland. The new findings show that a considerable part of the warm interval records extends further back in time than earlier thought. The new results change the established conceptions about glacial history in the area.