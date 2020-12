Marine ecosystems: No refuge from the heat



Added: 07.12.2020 18:13 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pri.org



Over the past several decades, marine protected areas (MPAs) have emerged as a favored conservation tool. By protecting marine species and safeguarding habitat, these reserves help buffer ecosystems against natural and human-made shocks alike. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Refugees