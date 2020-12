Are people healthy enough to retire later?



Added: 07.12.2020 15:20 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



While many people are now enjoying longer, healthier lives, current retirement ages are posing challenges for both policymakers and retirees. A new study looked into whether there is potential to increase the retirement age based on the relationship between working life expectancy and health aspects important for work ability for women and men in Europe. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women Tags: EU