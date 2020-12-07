A study predicts smooth interaction between humans and robots



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



According to a new study, making eye contact with a robot may have the same effect on people as eye contact with another person. The results predict that interaction between humans and humanoid robots will be surprisingly smooth. More in www.sciencedaily.com »