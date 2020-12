Development of a new method for decoding viral genes



Source: its-interesting.com



A research team developed a new decoding method for viral genes that can easily and quickly obtain even non-canonical genetic information. Using this new decoding method, they identified nine novel proteins encoded by herpes simplex virus type 1(HSV-1) and found that one of them, piUL49, is a pathogenic factor that specifically controls the onset of herpes encephalitis . More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes