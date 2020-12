Quick and sensitive identification of multidrug-resistant germs



Researchers have developed a sensitive testing system that allows the rapid and reliable detection of resistance in bacteria. The system is based on tiny, functionalized cantilevers that bend due to binding of sample material. In the analyses, the system was able to detect resistance in a sample quantity equivalent to 1-10 bacteria. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria