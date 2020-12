Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Its First Image of Sunspot



An image of a sunspot captured by NSF's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope clearly shows the potential of the telescope and its set of state-of-the-art instruments to revolutionize solar astronomy. NSF's 4-m Inouye Solar Telescope, the largest optical solar telescope in the world, is located on the island of Maui in Hawai'i. The telescope delivers