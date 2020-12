Key building block for organic molecules discovered in meteorites



Scientists have confirmed the presence in meteorites of a key organic molecule which may have been used to build other organic molecules, including some used by life. The discovery validates theories of the formation of organic compounds in extraterrestrial environments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists