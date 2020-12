Potential cancer therapy may boost immune response



A new approach to cancer therapy shows potential to transform the commonly used chemotherapy drug gemcitabine into a drug that kills cancer cells in a specialized way, activating immune cells to fight the cancer. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer