An international team of researchers has discovered microbial life, in particular bacterial vegetative cells, in up to 1.2-km-deep and up to 120 degrees Celsius hot sediments in the Nankai Trough subduction zone off Cape Muroto, Japan. “Water boils on the (Earth’s) surface at 100 degrees Celsius, and we found organisms living in sediments at 120 [...]