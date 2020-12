Gut microbiome snapshot could reveal chemical exposures in children



Researchers have completed the most comprehensive study to date on how a class of persistent pollutants called semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs) are associated with the gut microbiome in human children. The results provide a potential mechanism for measuring exposure to a wide variety of these substances and suggests exposure to toxic halogenated compounds may create a niche for bacteria not usually found in the human gut. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Children