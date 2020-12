Findings about cilia on cells of the vessel wall may be relevant for diabetes treatment



Source: jmedicalcasereports.biomedcentral.com



A new study shows that primary cilia, hair-like protrusions on endothelial cells inside vessels, play an important role in the blood supply and delivery of glucose to the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreatic islets. The findings may be relevant for transplantation therapies in diabetes, as formation of functional blood vessels is important for the treatment to be successful. More in www.sciencedaily.com »