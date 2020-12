Researchers urge priority vaccination for individuals with diabetes



Added: 04.12.2020 20:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: lasvegas.cbslocal.com



Researchers have discovered individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes infected with COVID-19 are three times more likely to have a severe illness or require hospitalization compared with people without diabetes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher