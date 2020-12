Cambrian Deep-Sea Arthropods Had Complex Compound Eyes



Source: theconversation.com



A team of paleontologists from Australia and the United Kingdom has found that ancient deep-sea creatures called radiodonts developed sophisticated eyes over 500 million years ago (Cambrian period), with some specially adapted to the dim light of deep water. Radiodonts (meaning ‘radiating teeth’) are a group of arthropods that dominated the oceans around 500 million [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Teeth Tags: Australia