The helix of life: New study shows how 'our' RNA stably binds to artificial nucleic acids



Added: 04.12.2020



Source: www.cmu.edu



Xeno nucleic acids are essential for the development of nucleic acid-based drugs. To be effective, they need to be able to stably bind to natural RNA (a cellular single-stranded version of the DNA, which is essential for all body processes). However, it is unclear how, if at all, RNA hybridizes with these xeno nucleic acids. A new study sheds light on this mechanism, opening doors to the development of potentially revolutionary nucleic acid-based drugs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DNA