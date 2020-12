AI abdominal fat measure predicts heart attack and stroke



Automated deep learning analysis of abdominal CT images produces a more precise measurement of body composition and predicts major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, better than overall weight or body mass index (BMI). More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: India