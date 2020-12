Hubble Observes Rapidly Fading Stingray Nebula



Added: 03.12.2020 19:43 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: godsperfectsight.com



A planetary nebula called the Stingray Nebula has faded precipitously over just the past 20 years, according to an analysis of the archival images from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Stingray Nebula, the youngest known planetary nebula, is located 2,700 light-years away in the southern constellation of Ara. Also known as Hen 3-1357, the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: HIV