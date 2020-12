ESA’s Gaia Mission Releases Data on More Than 1.8 Billion Stars



Added: 03.12.2020 16:11 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: arxiver.moonhats.com



Astronomers from the Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium released today the most detailed ever catalogue of Milky Way stars. The new data set, called the Gaia Early Data Release 3 (EDR3), contains detailed information - stellar positions, movement, brightness and colors - on more than 1.8 billion sources, detected by ESA’s Gaia satellite. This [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »