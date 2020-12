Added: 02.12.2020 19:54 | 13 views | 0 comments

Obesity is rare in hunter-gatherer cultures. Nevertheless, dozens of handheld ‘Venus’ figurines - the oldest art sculptures of humans known and tend to be of women who have obesity or are pregnant - have been identified that date to Ice Age European hunter-gatherers from 38,000 to 14,000 years ago. In a new paper, published in [...]