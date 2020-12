Parents shouldn't worry about their baby's inconsistent sleep patterns



Source: www.parents.com



New parents often expect their baby to start sleeping through the night around the time they reach six months of age. But according to a new study parents should view sleep consolidation as a process, instead of a milestone to be achieved at a specific age. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Sleep