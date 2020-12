Added: 02.12.2020 17:03 | 9 views | 0 comments

Scientists at Boyce Thompson Institute have produced a high-quality chromosome-scale genome sequence for the currant tomato Solanum pimpinellifolium, the wild progenitor of the modern cultivated tomato Solanum lycopersicum. Tomato is the world’s leading vegetable crop with a total production of 182 million tons and a worth over US $60 billion in 2018. Solanum pimpinellifolium carrying [...]