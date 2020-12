ASKAP Radio Telescope Maps Nearly Three Million Galaxies



Added: 02.12.2020 18:22 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: scitechdaily.com



Astronomers using CSIRO’s Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) have mapped approximately 3,000,000 galaxies in the observable Universe. The ASKAP radio telescope was designed to be a survey instrument capable of quickly observing the whole accessible sky. It is located at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory (MRO) in Western Australia and is operated by the Commonwealth [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia