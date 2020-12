Added: 01.12.2020 21:40 | 11 views | 0 comments

The active Martian water cycle, i.e., the presence of shallow water and soluble perchlorate salts in the Martian soil, enables the production of hydrogen fuel and life-support oxygen on Mars through electrolysis of perchlorate brines. A team of scientists at Washington University in St. Louis has demonstrated an approach to produce ultrapure hydrogen and oxygen [...]