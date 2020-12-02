Molecular 'barcode' helps decide which sperm will reach an egg



Source: www.slideshare.net



A protein called CatSper1 may act as a molecular 'barcode' that helps determine which sperm cells will make it to an egg and which are eliminated along the way. More in www.sciencedaily.com »