New method sees fibers in 3D, uses it to estimate conductivity



Designing a vehicle that can drive away the heat that is generated around it when traveling at hypersonic speeds requires an understanding of the thermal properties of the materials used to construct it. A recent study developed a method to create 3D models of the fibers within composite materials then used that information to predict the thermal conductivity of the material. More in www.sciencedaily.com »