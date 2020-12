Super-Earth Proxima c Has Earth-Like Stellar Environment, Study Suggests



Added: 01.12.2020 17:10 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.uvic.ca



In a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, astronomers investigated the effects the activity of the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri might have on the atmosphere of one of its planets, Proxima c. Proxima Centauri, the smallest member of the Alpha Centauri system, is an M5.5-type star located 4.244 light-years away in the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes