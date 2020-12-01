Hydrogen-powered heavy duty vehicles could contribute significantly to achieving climate goals

Added: 01.12.2020 17:41 | 9 views | 0 comments

A partial transition of German road transport to hydrogen energy is among the possibilities being discussed to help meet national climate targets. Researcher have examined the hypothetical transition to a hydrogen-powered transport sector through several scenarios. Their conclusion: A shift towards hydrogen-powered mobility could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and greatly improve air quality - in particular, heavy duty vehicles represent a low-hanging fruit for decarbonization of German road transport.