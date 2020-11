Added: 30.11.2020 20:16 | 6 views | 0 comments

A new genetic study conducted by researchers from Leiden University and Wageningen University thoroughly debunks previous claims that a genetic mutation gave early Homo sapiens an evolutionary advantage over Neanderthals in adapting to campfire smoke exposure. “Making and using fire is regarded as one of the most significant innovations in man’s evolution,” said Dr. Jac [...]