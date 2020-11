Added: 30.11.2020 19:02 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using the polarization data from ESA’s Planck satellite, a mission that have studied the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the oldest light in the Universe, a duo of astrophysicists has uncovered intriguing signs of new physics beyond the Standard Model of elementary particles and fields. “The laws of physics governing the Universe are thought not to [...]