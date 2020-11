Newly-Discovered Long-Necked Dinosaur Survived Early Jurassic Global Warming



Paleontologists in Argentina have identified a new species of eusauropod (true sauropod) dinosaur that lived 179 million years ago, just after the mysterious disappearance of non-eusauropod sauropodomorphs. The newly-identified dinosaur lived in what is now Patagonia, Argentina during the Early Jurassic epoch. The ancient creature was a type of eusauropod, a group of long-necked, strictly