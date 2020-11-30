Cortex over reflex: Study traces circuits where executive control overcomes instinct



Source: www.slideshare.net



Via circuit tracing and behavioral manipulation using optogenetics, a new study shows that a region of the prefrontal cortex connects to the superior colliculus to override the SC's reflexive action when executive control is necessary. More in www.sciencedaily.com »