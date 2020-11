Study: Cocoa Flavanols Can Improve Cognition and Brain Oxygenation



In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers have demonstrated that consumption of cocoa flavanols can improve efficiency in blood oxygenation in the frontal cortex - a brain region that plays a key role in planning, regulating behavior and decision-making - of young healthy people and that it is likely to contribute to