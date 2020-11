Fast-moving gas flowing away from young star caused by icy comet vaporization



Source: www.whatdigitalcamera.com



A unique stage of planetary system evolution has been imaged by astronomers, showing fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a star system over 400 light years away, a discovery that provides an opportunity to study how our own solar system developed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »