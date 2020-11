Added: 30.11.2020 10:59 | 7 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a striking photo of the peculiar galaxy SDSS J225506.80+005839.9. SDSS J225506.80+005839.9 (J2255 for short) is located in the northern constellation Pisces. Also known as LEDA 1180817, the galaxy is the result of an ancient cosmic merger between two galaxies. “J2255 is a post-starburst galaxy, which is [...]