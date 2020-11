Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole is Closer than Astronomers Thought



Source: www.quora.com



The distance between our Solar System and Sagittarius A*, the 4-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, is approximately 25,800 light-years, about 1,900 light-years closer than previous estimate, according to an analysis of data from the Japanese VLBI (Very Long Baseline Interferometer) project VERA (VLBI Exploration of Radio Astrometry). “Because Earth [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Japan