Cretaceous-Period Bird from Madagascar Had Sickle-Shaped Beak



Added: 27.11.2020 18:45 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: sites.google.com



Paleontologists in Madagascar have identified a new genus and species of enantiornithine bird that had a long and deep beak, a morphology that was previously unknown among Mesozoic birds. The newly-identified bird species lived between 70 and 68 million years ago (Late Cretaceous epoch) in what is now Madagascar. Named Falcatakely forsterae, it belongs to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes