Added: 27.11.2020 16:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have detected tidal tails in NGC 1052-DF4, a dark-matter-deficient galaxy some 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Cetus, caused by its interaction with its neighboring galaxy NGC 1035. The researchers think that a process called tidal disruption stripped the dark matter from NGC 1052-DF4 and is [...]