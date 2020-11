Added: 26.11.2020 17:01 | 6 views | 0 comments

By the very early CE in the U.S. Upland Southwest, turkey feather blankets or robes began to replace those made with strips of rabbit fur. Feather blankets would have been important possessions of most members of Ancestral Pueblo communities. In a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, researchers analyzed a 99 x 108 cm [...]