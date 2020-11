Spaceflight-Induced Microgravity Affects Genes, Study Shows



A genetic analysis of transparent nematodes Caenorhabditis elegans on the International Space Station showed 'subtle changes' in about 1,000 genes; stronger effects were found in some genes, especially those responsible for neuronal function and cellular metabolism. "We looked at levels of every gene in the worms' genome and identified a clear pattern of genetic change,"