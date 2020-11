More skin-like, electronic skin that can feel



A research team has developed a multimodal ion-electronic skin that distinguishes temperature from mechanical stimuli. This skin can detect various movements and is applicable in fields including humanoid skin and temperature sensors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures