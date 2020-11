Added: 24.11.2020 19:21 | 6 views | 0 comments

Young American alligators (Alligator mississippiensis) have the ability to regrow their tails up to 18% of their total body length, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study authors hope their findings will help lead to discoveries of new therapeutic approaches to repairing injuries and treating diseases such as arthritis. “What [...]