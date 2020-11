Paleontologists Find First Dinosaur Remains in Ireland



Added: 24.11.2020 19:57 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.belfastlive.co.uk



Paleontologists have found the fossilized remains of two Jurassic dinosaur species in Co. Antrim in Northern Ireland. These are the first dinosaur remains reported from anywhere in Ireland and some of the most westerly in Europe. “This is a hugely significant discovery,” said Dr. Mike Simms, a curator and paleontologist in the Department of Natural [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » EU Tags: Ireland