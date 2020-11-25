CRISPRi screens reveal sources of metabolic robustness in E. coli



Added: 24.11.2020 20:08 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: msphere.asm.org



Metabolic robustness, the ability of a metabolic system to buffer changes in its environment, is not always a welcome feature for microbiologists: it interferes with metabolic engineering or prevents that antibiotics kill bacteria. Therefore it is important to understand the mechanisms that enable metabolic robustness. A massively parallel CRISPRi screen demonstrated that E. colimetabolism is very robust against knockdowns of enzymes, and multi-omics data revealed the mechanisms behind it. In the future, the researchers want to apply this knowledge to build better models of metabolism, which enable rational-design of industrial microbes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria