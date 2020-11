Memories of past events retain remarkable fidelity even as we age



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Even though people tend to remember fewer details about past events as time goes by, the details they do remember are retained with remarkable fidelity, according to a new study. This finding holds true regardless of the age of the person or the amount of time that elapsed since the event took place. More in www.sciencedaily.com »