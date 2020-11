Clean Air Act saved 1.5 billion birds



Added: 24.11.2020 20:08 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: caymaneco.org



US pollution regulations meant to protect humans from dirty air are also saving birds. So concludes a new continent-wide study. Study authors found that improved air quality under a federal program to reduce ozone pollution may have averted the loss of 1.5 billion birds during the past 40 years. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: FED