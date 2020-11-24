Mother's touch lingers in her child's genes



Added: 24.11.2020 14:22 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.novusbio.com



Mothers leave their mark on their children in many ways - and researchers have discovered a protein called SMCHD1 is involved in this 'imprinting' process. SMCHD1 switches certain genes off, altering how a cell behaves. The new research has revealed that when an egg cell (or oocyte) is fertilized by a sperm, the egg cell's SMCHD1 lingers within the developing embryo, switching off at least 10 different genes and impacting the embryo's development - which could potentially have a lifelong impact on the offspring. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Embryo, Genes, Cher Tags: Children