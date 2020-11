Added: 24.11.2020 14:21 | 6 views | 0 comments

A new study has found that one in three Singaporeans who said they were aware of deepfakes believe they have circulated deepfake content on social media which they later found out was a hoax. When compared to a similar demographic in the United States, the study found that those in the US were more aware of deepfakes. More reported sharing content that they later learnt was a deepfake in the US than in Singapore.