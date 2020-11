Tarantula toxin attacks with molecular stinger



Added: 24.11.2020 1:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: ng.opera.news



A bird-catching Chinese tarantula bite contains a stinger-like poison that plunges into a molecular target in the electrical signaling system of their prey's nerve cells. New cryo-electron microscopy studies show how this venom traps the voltage sensors of sodium channels in a resting state so they can't be activated. Such research may suggest designs for better drugs for chronic pain. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Targus