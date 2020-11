Galaxy encounter violently disturbed Milky Way



Added: 23.11.2020 21:10 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hdwallpapers.in



The long-held belief that the Milky Way, the galaxy containing Earth and the solar system, is relatively static has been ruptured by fresh cosmic insight. The spiral-shaped disc of stars and planets is being pulled, twisted and deformed with extreme violence by the gravitational force of a smaller galaxy - the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes